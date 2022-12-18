Sahar Andrade, MB.BCh

SUE Talks by Women Lead and Connected Women of Influence; photographed by TRUE BLUE Portrait (Stefanie Blue)

DEI Consultant

Sahar Consulting, LLC

As a diversity, equity and inclusion consultant, Sahar Andrade’s uniqueness and impact comes from marrying neuroscience and the principles of diversity, inclusion, unconscious bias and equity that tend to make impact. She facilitates difficult conversations in organizations between employees and management, creating belonging and psychological safety. Andrade has been training government agencies - from counties to cities to fire departments as well as big nonprofits - on DEI matters. She is leaving an impact wherever she goes to build bridges between diverse employees and organizations. Andrade teaches the organizations she works with to understand unconscious bias and stereotypes so they can deal with the root of the issues - not the symptoms - to bring lasting change that promotes team building, safe and positive working environments that generate higher revenues.