President

Delta Dental of California and Affiliates

Sarah Chavarria learned at an early age that a strong leader is one who supports holistically and teaches important values like character, teamwork and purpose. As president of Delta Dental, the nation’s leading dental insurance provider serving over 41 million members, she uses this mindset to shape a heterogeneous corporate culture, advocate for the importance of oral health in improving overall health and create a more equitable society through inclusive health care programs. For Chavarria, these objectives go hand-in-hand - by building a diverse team, Delta Dental is better positioned to serve the breadth of the communities they represent and can be a leader in providing comprehensive, accessible and integrated health care. She applies DE&I and people-first team building principles to quality patient care in ways that will create better health outcomes for more members and bring together the healthcare ecosystem in new ways.