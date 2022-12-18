Strategic Partner

Family First Life Insurance

Former professional football star Shawne Merriman is most well-known for his performance on the football field, but his work off the field is in many ways far more impressive. Growing up, he struggled first hand with homelessness, lack of food and addiction in his family. Despite these challenges, he worked to overcome these obstacles and have a successful, impressive career. Now, Merriman is focused on assisting others in establishing generational wealth through his partnership with Family First Life Insurance. He believes in guiding underprivileged and underrepresented community members to become leaders in their wealth and their personal brands. Outside of his work, Merriman is also active as a supporter of charities such as The Alpha Project and The Salvation Army of San Diego.