President

Producers Guild of America

Stephanie Allain is a writer/producer who is the first woman of color to serve as PGA president. She began her career at 20th Century Fox as a story analyst before becoming a creative executive at Columbia Pictures, where she supervised John Singleton’s “Boyz N The Hood,” a critical and commercial success that earned Singleton two Oscar nominations. At the studio, she rose to the post of senior VP of production, supervising a slate of diverse films. As director of the L.A. Film Festival from 2011-2016, she pioneered metrics for transparency in percentage of films authored by women and people of color, which has become the standard. Allain, who made history in 2020 when she became the first Black woman to produce the Academy Awards (for which she was Emmy-nominated), has produced award-winning films through her production company, Homegrown Pictures.