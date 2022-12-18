Principal

ZGF

Steven Lewis leverages his leadership role as a principal at ZGF to create a culture of DEI through facilitating dialogues on the topic, hosting education programs, actively recruiting and mentoring Black architects, using his network to form partnerships with BIPOC design firms, developing internship and scholarship programs for BIPOC student architects, and leading ZGF’s JEDI Committee - incepted after the murder of George Floyd and subsequent Black Lives Matter protests. During this turbulent time of racial reckoning in the United States, ZGF looked to him as an expert in DEI as it relates to the architecture industry for guidance on a path forward. As the firmwide leader of ZGF’s JEDI Committee, Lewis has banded together the firm’s six offices to make a commitment to partnership with Black-owned firms. Under his guidance, each office has developed relationships with three Black-owned architecture firms each with the goal of developing future opportunities for partnership.