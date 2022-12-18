Partner

Duane Morris LLP

Terrance J. Evans is a partner in the San Francisco and Los Angeles offices of Duane Morris LLP, where he serves as the co-leader of the firm’s banking and financial services practice. He is also the co-chair of the Duane Morris San Francisco Diversity and Inclusion Committee and regularly counsels clients regarding racial justice, and diversity and inclusion issues. He has led dozens of diversity trainings for judges, lawyers, law students and members of the community around the United States. Evans is the first Black man elected to serve as a statewide representative on the Board of the California Lawyers Association. He has spoken at more than 150 diversity, equity and inclusion programs, and civil rights programs in partnership with more than 50 law schools, bar associations, colleges, universities, high schools, law firms, churches and other organizations. Evans has also spent countless hours mentoring diverse law students and lawyers.