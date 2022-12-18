Terrence Mark Franklin

Partner

Sacks, Glazier, Franklin & Lodise LLP

Terrence Franklin’s widespread efforts and impact in the DEI&A space over the course of his career have been honored for his accomplishments in furthering the advancement of diversity and inclusion in the legal industry and beyond. He had been practicing trusts and estates litigation for nearly 25 years before he discovered his legal career was the path to his mission in life, to “Help Bend the Arc of History Towards Justice” by sharing the story of his family’s experience escaping from slavery, nearly two decades before the end of the Civil War. In dozens of presentations throughout the U.S., media interviews and articles, he has retraced his journey to uncover his fourth great-grandfather’s will and the unexpected will contest that threatened to keep his fourth great-grandmother Lucy, her children and grandchildren enslaved. Franklin’s goal is to widely educate others, and push back against dehumanization and racism.