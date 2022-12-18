Chair, IP Group - Member Diversity Committee

Nossaman

Thomas Dover serves as a member of Nossaman’s Diversity Committee. The committee’s core beliefs include a deep commitment to fostering a diverse and inclusive environment at the firm. Unquestionably, diversity enhances Nossaman’s ability to serve clients and creates a more dynamic workplace for everyone. Helped by Dover’s guidance, the diversity of the firm’s attorneys, policy advisors, paralegals and professional staff provides Nossaman with a rich blend of perspectives that translate into better solutions for the firm’s clients. Internal affinity groups have also been created by Dover and his colleagues to focus on LGBTQ+, minority and women’s issues. The groups serve as a resource for mentoring, support, networking and professional development. This commitment to equal opportunity means that no one’s career at the firm will be limited in any way by race, color, ethnicity, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, religion, nationality, age, disability, marital or parental status.