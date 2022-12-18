General Counsel

DoorDash

Tia Sherringham joined DoorDash in 2017 and today is the company’s general counsel where she oversees legal, information security and enterprise technology functions. Before joining DoorDash, she represented tech companies in private practice and in-house at each juncture, finding ways to emphasize the impact women and other underrepresented talent can have when afforded the right opportunities. Sherringham shepherded the company through critical milestones – from building a legal organization from the ground up to guiding DoorDash’s IPO, to driving DoorDash’s international growth, and championing diversity and inclusion companywide. She is a fierce advocate about diversity and inclusion and invested personally in strengthening diversity, equity and inclusion not only within her organization but across the company. She has a fundamental belief that the best teams are the ones where everyone can bring their complete selves to work, and feel safe and accepted for who they are.