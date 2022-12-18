Chief Executive Officer

Queenly

Trisha Bantigue strives to have Queenly reflect the progressive, inclusive goals that she stands for and provide real access and affordability to women everywhere. She is passionate about having diversity and representation within the fashion industry by including the largest size inclusion with Queenly’s inventory, as well as being radically inclusive in social media and photoshoot campaigns by having minority, plus-size and trans women models represented. Bantigue has worked with Slay Models, the world’s first and only trans modeling agency, and has sponsored its Pride 2022 event. Also, she has hired a female-majority team, including the engineering team, as she has always been an advocate for women in STEM roles. For example, she has mentored and encouraged an employee who identifies as a Black female engineer in growing as a leader by speaking at tech conferences about her experience as a minority in tech.