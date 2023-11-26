Head of Inclusive Game Design

Activision Blizzard

Adrian Ledda is the head of inclusive game design at Activision Blizzard, pioneering inclusivity into iconic gaming franchises like Call of Duty, Diablo and Candy Crush. Joining Activision Blizzard in 2009, his experience in inclusive game design led to the role’s creation. Ledda’s has also worked with AbleGamers to train and certify over 100 employees in accessibility, reinforcing the company’s dedication to fostering inclusivity. As a leader of the LGBT+ and Allies employee network, he’s instrumental in educating leadership on pronoun policies and inclusivity. Ledda’s work has contributed to the company’s perfect scores in the Human Rights Campaign’s Corporate Equality Index. His influence extends to the broader gaming community, transforming not only how games are designed but also Activision Blizzard’s culture of inclusivity.

