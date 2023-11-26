Partner

Knobbe Martens

Baraa Kahf, a partner at Knobbe Martens, is a dedicated advocate for diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility in the legal community. Under his guidance as chair of Knobbe Martens’ Diversity Committee, the firm expanded its Diversity Scholarship Program to support diverse first- and second-year law students. Kahf played a role in creating the position of chief diversity and talent development officer in 2023 and initiated the formation of affinity groups at the firm.

He serves on the Orange County Bar Association’s DEI Committee, and holds leadership roles in organizations like the National Association of Muslim Lawyers and the Constitutional Rights Foundation. Kahf’s dedication to advancing diversity is reflected in awards like the “Top 10 Champion of DEI in the Law of OC” and recognition as a “Southern California Rising Star” by Super Lawyers.

