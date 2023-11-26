Founder

Narratur Studio

Elizabeth Gilbert Kaetzel is the founder of Narratur Studio, a pioneering force in diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility (DEIA) within the financial sector. With a master’s in anthropology/folklore and a certificate for teaching and learning in higher education, she brings a unique perspective to her work. Gilbert Kaetzel has harnessed the power of storytelling to promote DEIA, authoring impactful pieces like “Race in Finance - Making Black Lives Matter in Financial Services.”

After two years as chief of staff at Adasina Social Capital, she founded Narratur Studio, helping numerous organizations integrate DEIA into their communications. Her efforts have secured over $500,000 in funding for minority-owned small businesses. Gilbert Kaetzel’s influence extends beyond her consultancy work with a financial activism podcast, blog series and membership in DEIA networks. Certified as an Enneagram coach, she leverages her people management skills for team and individual coaching.