Counsel

Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP

Jason J. Kim, counsel at Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP, is a dedicated champion of diversity and inclusion within the legal profession. As the office diversity & inclusion initiative leader co-chair for the firm’s Los Angeles office, he promotes educational programs on diversity and inclusion, fostering awareness and understanding of social justice and equality issues. Kim is committed to mentoring associates, especially those from diverse backgrounds, providing guidance and support.

He ensures diverse representation on client teams, contributing to the firm’s Mansfield Rule certifications. Kim’s work includes high-profile cybersecurity and privacy cases for global brands like Meta Platforms, Walmart and Samsung. His contributions to the Retail Industry Blog and speaking engagements on cybersecurity and privacy demonstrate his commitment to keeping clients and colleagues informed about industry trends. Kim’s exemplary work has earned him recognition as a “Leader of Influence: Minority Attorneys” and a top litigator in California.

