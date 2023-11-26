Tax Partner

BPM

Karla Luna is a distinguished tax partner at BPM with over 23 years of experience, recognized as a top CPA in the Los Angeles region. Her journey at BPM began in July 2022 when the firm merged with Gumbiner Savett, where she already stood out as a leader. Luna’s dedication extends to her role as BPM’s executive sponsor for the Hispanic & Latinx Community Resource Group (CRG), fostering a thriving community of over 50 members.

Under her guidance, the CRG has become a safe haven for open dialogues and collaboration, empowering BPM’s Hispanic, Latino and Latinx employees to excel and contribute to the community. Luna’s community involvement is equally impactful, with her active participation in church volunteer work and fundraising activities. Her annual efforts include organizing a food bank initiative, delivering supplies to underprivileged communities in Tijuana, and supporting an elementary school with backpacks and school supplies. Luna’s commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion is a testament to her leadership both professionally and within her community.