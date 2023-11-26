(Tashia Peterman)

President & Founder

STEM Advantage

Lee Ann Kline, as the president and founder of STEM Advantage, has dedicated herself to transforming the landscape of STEM education and career opportunities. Beginning her career as a programmer at IBM, she recognized the stark lack of gender and racial diversity in the field and decided to create change. Kline brought together business, technology and talent leaders in Southern California to create STEM Advantage, providing paid internships, scholarships, mentoring and professional development to underrepresented students, empowering them to earn STEM degrees. Her efforts are vital in addressing the gender and racial wealth gaps and creating a more inclusive and equitable STEM workforce. Under Kline’s leadership, STEM Advantage, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, has been instrumental in bridging the gender and racial gaps in STEM. Her honors include recognition as the EY Better Begins With You Global Winner and Los Angeles Business Journal’s Nonprofit Executive of the Year.

