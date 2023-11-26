Partner

Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP

Lisa Harris, a partner at Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP, is an exemplary leader in diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI). She cochairs the firm’s Diversity & Inclusion Attorney Network, actively promoting the recruitment, retention and advancement of attorneys of color. Harris’ commitment to mentorship extends to diverse associates, and she contributes to external mentorship programs, including the University of Southern California Street Law Program.

Harris is an active member of Sheppard Mullin’s Black Lawyers Network, a firmwide sub-group of Sheppard’s Diversity & Inclusion Attorney Network. She serves as a fellow on the Leadership Council on Legal Diversity (LCLD), actively participating in various programs and initiatives. Her expertise in labor and employment matters, coupled with her dedication to DEI, makes her a trusted advisor. Beyond her legal career, Harris chairs the board of INTAR Theatre, supporting Latin playwrights and artists.