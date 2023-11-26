Founder & Managing Partner

VamosVentures

Marcos Gonzales is the founder & managing partner of Vamos- Ventures, a venture capital fund dedicated to supporting Latinx and diverse founders in tech-enabled startups. With deep roots in the Latinx community, he saw the untapped potential in investing in diverse teams. VamosVentures focuses on sectors like health and wellness, financial technology, future of work and sustainability, addressing critical issues affecting these communities.

Over two fund rounds, VamosVentures has been part of Apple’s Racial Equity and Justice Initiative (REJI), a long-term global effort to advance equity and expand opportunities for Black, Hispanic/Latinx and indigenous communities. Gonzales’ commitment to diversity is evident in their portfolio, which is 100% diverse-led, 85% Latinx-led and 92% immigrant or first-generation-led. Through initiatives like the VamosVentures Scout and Summer Associate programs, he is promoting diversity among check writers in venture capital.