Executive Director

California Conference for Equality and Justice

Reena Hajat Carroll, as the executive director of the California Conference for Equality and Justice (CCEJ), boasts over two decades of nonprofit leadership in the diversity, inclusion and equity field. Armed with a master’s degree in social work from Washington University’s Brown School of Social Work and an undergraduate degree in sociology from Occidental College, her commitment to fostering inclusive environments is unwavering.

Hajat Carroll took the reins of CCEJ in March 2020, facing the unprecedented challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic and the nationwide demand for racial equity and justice. Under her leadership, CCEJ emerged stronger, with increased visibility and a renewed commitment to strategic goals promoting equity and inclusion. Hajat Carroll’s expertise includes antibias curriculum development, facilitation, fundraising and community leadership. She is a catalyst for positive change empowering individuals and organizations to embrace DEIA principles.