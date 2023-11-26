Director of Interior Design

HMC Architects

Sergio Alfredo Lechuga, as the inaugural DEI committee chair at HMC Architects, is dedicated to fostering a culture of diversity and equity, pioneering a comprehensive DEI framework that has reshaped the firm’s culture and promoted inclusivity and minority leadership. As the director of interior design, Lechuga leads the development of a JEDI design process, prioritizing equity in all projects and engaging communities and stakeholders for each endeavor, aiming for inclusive and impactful outcomes. Beyond HMC Architects, Sergio is a proactive advocate for diversity in the interior design industry, contributing to discussions on the importance of diverse workforces and equitable design. His involvement during Pride Month and in mentoring emerging professionals further demonstrates his commitment to fostering a more diverse and inclusive AEC profession. Lechuga’s ongoing efforts are driving positive change, promising an inclusive future within HMC Architects and across the industry.