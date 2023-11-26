Photo by Bradford Rogne Photography (Bradford Rogne/Bradford Rogne Photography)

Inclusive Workplace Consultant R

Rework Work

Stacey Gordon is an inclusive workplace consultant and CEO of Rework Work, a leading voice in gender equity, and an acclaimed author. Her book, “UNBIAS: Addressing Unconscious Bias at Work,” soared to the top of Amazon’s Business Ethics category. Her impact extends to LinkedIn, where her unconscious bias course is the platform’s No. 1 most viewed course. Gordon’s LinkedIn offers courses ranging from diversity and inclusion to career success and have been viewed by more than 1 million learners.

She has educated Fortune 100 companies and collaborated with organizations like SHRM, Forbes and The Obama Foundation. Holding an MBA from Pepperdine University Business School and SHRM-SCP certification, Gordon leads at the intersection of diversity, inclusion and workplace culture. She disrupts traditional DEI norms, urging disruption and innovation for a more inclusive workspace.