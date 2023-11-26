Partner, Los Angeles Office

Terrance J. Evans, a partner at Duane Morris LLP, co-leads the Banking and Financial Services Practice and chairs the San Francisco Diversity and Inclusion Committee. His distinguished career includes representing clients in federal and state court, even arguing before the United States Supreme Court. Evans plays a role in promoting racial justice, diversity and inclusion.

As the immediate past president of the Charles Houston Bar Association, co-chair of the CLA Racial Justice Committee, and chair of the Litigation Section of the California Lawyers Association, he has been instrumental in advancing diversity and inclusion within the legal profession. Evans’ passion for DEIA extends to numerous speaking engagements where he has delivered over 180 presentations on these critical topics. Honored as one of the top African American Attorneys Under 40 by the National Bar Association, his dedication to scholarships, mentorship and advocacy for underprivileged students has been recognized widely.

