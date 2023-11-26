Terry Franklin Sacks Glazier Attorney Portraits L A (JON DIDIER/JON DIDIER)

Partner

Sacks, Glazier, Franklin & Lodise LLP

Terrence Mark Franklin, an accomplished trusts and estates litigator, has made a profound impact on diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility (DEIA) throughout his career. Recognized with Chambers and Partners’ “Lifetime Achievement Award,” he has tirelessly worked to advance DEIA in the legal industry.

Franklin’s mission to “Help Bend the Arc of History Towards Justice” is reflected in his presentations, media interviews and articles that explore his family’s journey escaping from slavery. He actively supports the establishment of DEIA fellowships, committees and programs within professional organizations like ACTEC and UCLA School of Law. His leadership has expanded opportunities for minority law students and increased visibility for minority trusts and estates lawyers. Franklin has ongoing projects like incorporating his family’s emancipation story into law school curricula and a collaboration with the Oakland Symphony Chorus to inspire and educate through music and storytelling.

