(Spiderbox Photography)

Partner

Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton

As a partner at Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton, Tracey Kennedy is a trailblazer in labor and employment law and a dedicated advocate for diversity and inclusion in the legal profession. Her impressive list of accolades includes recognition as a “Top Woman Lawyer,” “Leading U.S. Corporate Employment Lawyer” and “Lawyer of the Year - Employment.” Her commitment to diversity is demonstrated through her mentorship of young lawyers and her advocacy for policies promoting diversity within the firm.

Kennedy utilized the Sheppard Mullin compensation committee and executive committee to drive diversity initiatives. She also played a pivotal role in initiatives like the Women Attorneys Success Initiative Committee and the Attorneys of Color and LGBTQ+ Attorneys Success Initiative Committee. Her leadership in the Black Lawyers Network and many business presentations highlight her dedication to fostering diversity and inclusion.planning highlight her dedication to fostering diversity and inclusion.