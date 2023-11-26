Global Chief Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Talent Acquisition Officer

Experian

As the first-ever global chief diversity, equity, inclusion and talent acquisition officer for Experian, Wil Lewis plays a pivotal role in shaping the company’s commitment to diversity and inclusivity. Lewis actively supports the development of products and programs for businesses and consumers, which sets a standard of equity and financial inclusion in communities globally. His team oversees specialized programs that cater to employees’ unique needs and manages Experian’s Employee Resource Groups, which provide a sense of community and belonging to employees of different generations and backgrounds.

Under his leadership, Experian has fostered a culture of dialogue and understanding around DEIA matters, encouraging meaningful conversations and mutual respect. Lewis’ focus on training and education ensures all employees share a commitment to DEIA and champion inclusivity. He extends his commitment beyond the workplace, serving on the boards of nonprofit organizations like Disability: IN and HomeFree-USA.