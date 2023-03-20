CEO

Aaron Solganick founded investment banking firm Solganick & Co. after working with firms like KPMG Corporate Finance, Bear Stearns, and B. Riley. He has focused on software and IT services companies since his career started and today remains focused on these sectors at his firm. Aaron has most recently completed M&A transactions with Pandera Systems/66Degrees, eMedApps/Med Tech Solutions, Waypoint/Wipfli, Visual BI/Atos, and Strata Information Group/Fort Point Capital.

Solganick has completed over $9 billion in transactions to date. He is active in the Los Angeles, Orange County and San Diego M&A communities, and always finding ways to help his clients find the best M&A opportunity and outcome. A known expert in his field, he is laser-focused on the software and IT services sectors with deep industry knowledge and a broad array of contacts in the industry.