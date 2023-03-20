Alex Soltani

Banking and Finance 2023

Founder, Chairman
Skyview Capital
Private Equity

Alex Soltani founded Skyview Capital in 2005 and is chairman of the firm’s executive and investment committees. He is a serial entrepreneur and started his first business while still a student at UCLA. He brings extensive operational experience to his work in private equity. His strong business acumen and prescient investment instincts have led to successful acquisitions across a number of different industries. Soltani is actively involved with every aspect of the transaction life cycle and plays a significant role in all of Skyview Capital’s investments.

Prior to the formal establishment of Skyview Capital in 2005, Soltani worked at Platinum Equity, a multi-billion-dollar private equity firm specializing in corporate divestitures, public-to-private transactions, and private sales. Skyview Capital was the first of a number of private equity firms created by former Platinum executives. He serves as chairman of the board of directors for all current Skyview Capital portfolio companies.