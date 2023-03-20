Founder, Chairman

Alex Soltani founded Skyview Capital in 2005 and is chairman of the firm’s executive and investment committees. He is a serial entrepreneur and started his first business while still a student at UCLA. He brings extensive operational experience to his work in private equity. His strong business acumen and prescient investment instincts have led to successful acquisitions across a number of different industries. Soltani is actively involved with every aspect of the transaction life cycle and plays a significant role in all of Skyview Capital’s investments.

Prior to the formal establishment of Skyview Capital in 2005, Soltani worked at Platinum Equity, a multi-billion-dollar private equity firm specializing in corporate divestitures, public-to-private transactions, and private sales. Skyview Capital was the first of a number of private equity firms created by former Platinum executives. He serves as chairman of the board of directors for all current Skyview Capital portfolio companies.