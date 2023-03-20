Partner

A partner at iBorrow, a private real estate debt fund for commercial real estate, Andrew Smith is the ultimate financing visionary. He works alongside the founding partners of iBorrow, overseeing operations and providing insight that has helped the firm grow into a leading non-bank financing source for the commercial real estate market since its inception in 2013.

Under Smith’s strategic guidance, iBorrow has closed 65 transactions with a valuation of more than $850 million within the last three years. As a whole, iBorrow has completed more than $1.3 billion in private loans in less than 10 years. Well-versed in financing for all CRE asset classes, the company lends on virtually all commercial real estate property types nationwide – office, hospitality, mixed-use, industrial, multifamily, and unconventional situations. With nearly 30 years of experience in the industry, Smith is a proven leader with extensive knowledge in real estate, finance, and asset management.

