Partner

GHJ

Professional Services

David Sutton is a partner at GHJ and leads the firm’s M&A projects as a member of the Advisory and Transaction Advisory Services Practice. He is a trusted advisor to the banking and finance industries, with a wide depth of experience in mergers and acquisitions.

Motivated by the work he does for clients, Sutton is passionate about the advisory services he provides and how they can positively shape his clients’ futures. His work in banking and finance makes him a worthy recipient of this honor. He was named partner in January 2023 due to his exceptional commitment to client service and transactional advisory expertise. Sutton advises clients on their M&A strategy and objectives and executes transactions. Prior to joining GHJ, he advised on transactions ranging from $10 million to $1 billion across a variety of industries.

