Managing Principal

Avitas Wealth Management

Asset/Investment Management

Eric Taslitz began his career as a financial advisor at Merrill Lynch in 1996 and joined his current partners in 1998. He and his partners founded Avitas Wealth Management, their independent registered investment advisor firm, in November 2017 as a true fiduciary, putting their clients’ best interests first. Avitas Wealth Management is particularly known for its expertise in managing investment assets directly, eliminating intermediaries, providing clients with accountability, complete transparency, and a direct relationship with their asset manager.

Taslitz’s strength is forging long and trusting relationships. This is the basis for providing the best advice for every client in each specific situation. Among his clients are C-suite executives, entrepreneurs, entertainment industry members, and corporate attorneys. He gets the most satisfaction from substantive complex conversations with clients that lead to actionable insight and real results.