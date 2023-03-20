Managing Partner

Century Park Capital Partners

Private Equity

Guy Zaczepinski has been with Century Park Capital Partners since 2005. He is responsible for sourcing, evaluating, and structuring buyout transactions, as well as monitoring portfolio company investments. He currently sits on the boards of CJ Pony Parts, MCCi, Accelalpha, and Dominion Care.

Throughout his career, Zaczepinski has gained extensive experience analyzing and valuing companies for recapitalization, leveraged buyouts, mergers and acquisitions, and financial restructurings. He is a specialist in the auto aftermarket industry and in April 2021 led Century Park’s recapitalization of CJ Pony Parts, the market leader in the classic Mustang e-commerce space. Zaczepinski believes in a flexible and supportive approach in managing the firm’s holdings, providing value-added experience and thoughtful insights into guiding high-growth businesses. He adheres to Century Park’s key tenets of integrity, transparency, alignment, and respect.