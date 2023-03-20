Chairman & CEO

Lawrence Financial Group

Lending

Haze Walker began her financial career at Interfirst Bank as a teller and quickly rose to become the youngest branch manager in the system. Subsequently, she pioneered installment consumer financing as an executive at Travelers Corp. When Travelers merged she entered the factoring industry. Walker was one of the most successful executives in the factoring field and co-founded Rexford Finance.

In 2009, Walker was recruited to take over Lawrence Financial Group, a major national intermediary and advisory firm. She created a joint venture with FSW Factors enabling Lawrence to become a direct lender. Most recently, she closed a $35-million line of credit for a staffing client and arranged a $20 million purchase order financing for a distributor of PPE products. Walker is passionate about giving back to the community. She fundraises for the Barbara Love Cancer Foundation and Haven Hills Domestic Violence Shelter for abused women.