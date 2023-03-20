Senior Vice President

Comerica Bank

Commercial Banking

Jalal Taby has over 18 years of experience in the commercial banking industry providing financing solutions to middle-market companies. Currently at Comerica Bank, he has the responsibility of managing and helping grow the San Gabriel middle-market region, along with a team of seasoned and talented commercial bankers. His team customizes financial solutions to privately-held businesses (with revenues between $30 and $500 million) that match their unique needs. Taby received his master’s degree in Finance from the University of Michigan – Dearborn and a bachelor’s degree from Walsh College.

In addition, Taby is the current president of the Association for Corporate Growth Los Angeles chapter board. Also, he is an active volunteer for Junior Achievement, a charitable organization that teaches business skills to underprivileged students.