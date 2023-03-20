Jalal Taby

Share
Banking and Finance 2023

Senior Vice President
Comerica Bank
Commercial Banking

Jalal Taby has over 18 years of experience in the commercial banking industry providing financing solutions to middle-market companies. Currently at Comerica Bank, he has the responsibility of managing and helping grow the San Gabriel middle-market region, along with a team of seasoned and talented commercial bankers. His team customizes financial solutions to privately-held businesses (with revenues between $30 and $500 million) that match their unique needs. Taby received his master’s degree in Finance from the University of Michigan – Dearborn and a bachelor’s degree from Walsh College.

In addition, Taby is the current president of the Association for Corporate Growth Los Angeles chapter board. Also, he is an active volunteer for Junior Achievement, a charitable organization that teaches business skills to underprivileged students.