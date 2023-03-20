Partner

Skyview Capital

Private Equity

Jeff White is a managing partner at Skyview Capital, where he has been actively involved with all M&A efforts since its inception. He brings decades of experience that encompass private equity, investment banking, and executive management.

White has held critical positions at many distinguished firms such as Merrill Lynch and Platinum Equity Holdings. Prior to Skyview Capital, he was an integral part of Platinum Equity’s multi-billion-dollar global business development and M&A team. After Platinum Equity, he established and continues to lead Skyview Capital’s business development team. In addition, White is responsible for driving growth through acquisitions by identifying, negotiating, and assessing all transaction opportunities within the M&A and business development teams. He is also a member of the firm’s investment committee. White has been and is currently an active speaker and a contributor to a wide range of financial education organizations.