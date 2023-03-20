California Regional Executive

U.S. Bank

Asset/Investment Management

As a regional executive for U.S. Bank Private Wealth Management, John Sinnema is responsible for growing and managing all aspects of private wealth management in California. He began his career as a manager for a consulting firm, learning how to help others work towards their goals and how to build long-lasting relationships.

In 2001, Sinnema joined Union Bank in Los Angeles as a corporate recruiter. One of his colleagues there recognized his potential and encouraged him to join a management training program. The program taught Sinnema the fundamentals of financial services – managing branches, investment portfolios, and understanding commercial credit. Throughout the process, he developed an affinity for working with people to help them solve complex financial problems and eventually pursued his passion, taking a position as a private banker. From there, Sinnema grew in his leadership roles.

