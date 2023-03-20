Lisa M. Simonetti

Photography by Dennis Trantham at Westside Studio (Dennis Trantham)

Shareholder

Greenberg Traurig, LLP

Professional Services

Attorney Lisa Simonetti’s legal practice focuses on the defense of complex litigation, with broad experience in some of the nation’s most consequential litigation and regulatory matters. She represents clients in the financial services industry – regional and national banks, credit card issuers, e-commerce companies, mortgage lenders, various types of loan servicers, consumer finance companies, and third-party collectors – and routinely counsels them on compliance with state and federal laws, and regulations.

Simonetti has established herself as a valuable member of the Banking & Financial Services team at global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP. Her many successes in the courtroom, plus her consistency as an innovative litigator, have made Simonetti an established thought leader among her peers. She often works on complex litigation matters, such as mass class actions, providing her clients the benefit of her deep experience in the field.