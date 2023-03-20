Partner

Camden Capital

Asset/Investment Management

Mark Udis is a partner of Camden Capital who focuses on individuals and families of significant financial resources, and is actively involved in the family office practice. His client base is made up of technology entrepreneurs and executives, professional athletes, attorneys, doctors, and prominent families. He is an active member of Camden Capital’s investment strategy team.

Udis focuses on building a unique and comprehensive portfolio for each client based on an analysis of their current financial situation and long-term goals. His financial strategies are tailored to be able to adapt with both market fluctuations and lifestyle changes. Udis helps diversify his client portfolios by introducing opportunities to qualified clients that are outside of more traditional investment opportunities. He offers access to institutional alternative investments typically at reduced investment minimums. In late 2019, Udis opened Camden Capital’s office in Manhattan Beach, where he manages the advisory team.