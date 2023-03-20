Managing Director

BofA Securities

Asset/Investment Management

Maz Yafeh is a managing director in the Investment Banking Group and leads BofA Securities’ Los Angeles Investment Banking office and BofA’s West Coast Emerging Growth & Regional Coverage (EGRC) group. He is the longest-tenured member of the EGRC, which now consists of more than 120 bankers nationwide and represents one of the fastest growth areas across all of BofA’s institutional businesses.

During Yafeh’s tenure heading the Los Angeles office, BofA has grown to become the largest bulge-bracket bank in the L.A. market with now over 50 investment bankers covering companies across all major industries. He has over 19 years of investment banking experience and has led more than $80 billion of large-cap and mid-cap M&A advisory transactions for public and private companies, and financing including IPOs, private equity capital raises, and syndicated debt financings.