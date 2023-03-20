Private Wealth Advisor

Fortify Capital Wealth Management & Insurance Services

Asset/Investment Management

Michael A. Waxberg is a private wealth advisor and founder and CEO of Fortify Capital Wealth Management & Insurance Services. He is a certified financial planner and has spent over two and half decades building a nationally recognized investment and financial planning practice. He is deeply rooted in the legal, entertainment, and business communities advising on comprehensive retirement, investment, and estate planning strategies. He has in-depth knowledge of tax and business planning, working with both individuals and businesses helping to navigate the ever-changing financial landscape.

Waxberg’s team focuses on client needs above all else, seeking always to provide transparency, agency, and education to those they serve. Clients can expect timely and responsive communication, thoughtful care, and agile planning from Waxberg and his team of eight, including four CFP professionals and one J.D. CFP, all committed to bringing simplicity and clarity to the business financing process.