Michael S. Sitrick

Founder, Chairman & CEO

Sitrick And Co.

Asset/Investment Management

Michael Sitrick has been the go-to strategic communications executive for the banking and finance industries worldwide for more than three decades. While internationally recognized for the results he has achieved in crisis situations, he and his firm have also been recognized for their success in launching companies; helping companies go both public and private; helping them grow; restoring the reputations of corporations and individuals; helping right wrongs; and assisting companies and individuals navigate difficult, potentially catastrophic situations that could destroy their reputations, if not the companies or the individuals themselves.

The results Sitrick has achieved for his clients have been the subject of numerous news articles over the past three decades in both local and national media. He also was an early pioneer of the strategic use of public relations, going back to the 1970s.