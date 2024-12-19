AIM Sports Group Names Randy Totorp to Advisory Board

AIM Sports Group, a sports enterprise focused on enhancing the development of young athletes through innovative training programs, leagues, sports facility management and national tournaments and events, has announced that Long Beach City College’s Academic Dean Randy Totorp will serve as the first member of AIM’s newly formed advisory board.

With more than 20 years of administrative experience within higher education organizations, Totorp brings to AIM his track record made up of extensive athletic facility planning, development and implementation expertise.

Totorp has been particularly instrumental in growing the game of volleyball. A former division-1 athlete himself, he has served as a state championship coach, owner of a leading Southern California boys volleyball club and as an academic dean. His experience as a volleyball advocate and ambassador will inform his new advisory role helping AIM Sports Group continue to grow its volleyball property, SoCal Cup.

“We are excited to announce Randy as the first member of the AIM Advisory Board,” said AIM Sports Group founder John Gallegos. “Youth sports continues to be a growing industry in significant transformation mode and with the advisory board, AIM will be enlisting a variety of leaders across volleyball, technology, media/marketing and venue operations to keep AIM in step with the rapidly changing landscape.”

Totorp will initially advise AIM’s SoCal Cup to guide its mission to deliver an exceptional experience within its league and at its three showcase events.

“As a life-long supporter of volleyball and youth sports in general, it’s a labor of love to be sitting on AIM Sports Group’s Advisory Board,” said Totorp. “I’m honored and excited to be working alongside AIM as we continue to innovate the youth sports movement and expand what is available to young athletes and their families.”

“SoCal Cup continues to expand exponentially with each tournament, while leading the growth of boys volleyball as a sport,” added Gallegos. “Our recipe of providing the highest-level competition; innovative technology and game management; and a genuinely entertaining consumer experience is taking the sport to the next level. Having an advisory board consisting of proven leaders in the space such as Randy will help us further our mission to enhance the athlete experience.”