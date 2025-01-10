Stryker Corp. Acquires Irvine-based Inari Medical Inc. for $4.8B

Irvine-based Inari Medical Inc. will be acquired by Stryker Corp. for $4.8 billion. The boards of directors of both companies have approved the transaction, and it’s expected to close in the first quarter of 2025.

Inari Medical was founded in 2011 and focuses on the treatment of venous thromboembolism, which impacts up to 900,000 people per year in the United States.

“With Stryker’s capabilities and global infrastructure, we will be even better positioned to accelerate the development of innovative new solutions and expand our footprint,” said Drew Hykes, Inari chief executive, in a statement.

Advertisement

Sidley Austin LLP acted as legal advisor to Stryker, and Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz LLP acted as legal advisor to Inari. Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC acted as financial advisor and fairness opinion provider to Inari.