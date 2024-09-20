TP-Link Systems Acquires 5 Peters Canyon Road in Irvine for $40.6M

TP-Link Systems, a global provider of networking devices and accessories, acquired 5 Peters Canyon Road in Irvine for $40.6 million, or $ 257 per square foot, from Pendulum Property Partners. Eric Purmort of CBRE represented the buyer.

The premier office building was attractive due to its central location in Orange County. It’s directly between The Market Place and The District, two of Orange County’s largest lifestyle retail centers. It has excellent freeway access and is close to public transportation. In addition, the building has ample parking.

TP-Link Systems was founded in 1996. The company sells products in more than 170 countries worldwide and has four research and development centers worldwide along with 23 global call centers.