Irvine-based AXON Networks Acquires Service Assurance and WiFi Management Software Portfolio from Dallas-based DZS Inc.

AXON Networks Inc., based in Irvine, acquired the service assurance and WiFi management software portfolio from Dallas-based DZS Inc. for $34 million on October 16 in an all-cash transaction. The deal transfers CloudCheck, Expresse and TruSpeed assets and IP patents to AXON.

AXON will integrate the products into its network service portfolio. The companies expect to continue working together, and leaders of the companies said that the deal will expand their partnership and provide cross-selling opportunities.

“We have been working with AXON for the past two years on a variety of technology advancements spanning SDN and network edge-to-home broadband solutions,” said Charlie Vogt, DZA chief executive, in a statement.