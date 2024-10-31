CHAOS Industries Names Former U.S. Congressman and C.I.A. Veteran Will Hurd as Chief Strategy Officer

CHAOS Industries, a technology company focused on building the next generation of defense and national security systems has announced the appointment of former U.S. Representative Will Hurd as chief strategy officer, according to a press release issued by CHAOS Industries.

Hurd brings decades of leadership experience to his role, as well as a deep understanding of the central role technology must play in countering the increasingly sophisticated security threats the U.S. and its allies face. In both the public and private sectors, he has a significant track record of advancing innovation, shaping policy and securing positive results through the real-world application of transformative technologies.

According to the press release, Hurd is uniquely positioned to support CHAOS Industries’ mission-driven engineering strategy as it builds partnerships and enters the next phase of its commercial growth and development.

Hurd served with the Central Intelligence Agency for nine years, including tours of duty in Afghanistan, Pakistan and India. His work as a clandestine officer gave him years of experience with the critical international issues facing our country and our allies.

He also represented Texas’s 23rd congressional district in the U.S. House of Representatives from 2015 to 2021, serving on committees including Homeland Security, Intelligence (Permanent Select) and Appropriations. During his tenure, Hurd spearheaded landmark legislation that has enhanced critical U.S. national security capabilities as well as the federal government’s approach to technology, including the Strengthening and Enhancing Cyber-capabilities by Utilizing Risk Exposure Technology Act and the Modernizing Government Technology Act.

Hurd also served as a managing director at Allen & Company, senior advisor at FusionX, partner at Crumpton Group, trustee at In-Q-Tel and Board member at OpenAI.

“Most of my adult life has been spent in defense of our nation, and I’m excited to continue this important work with the world-class team at CHAOS Industries,” said Hurd. “We are entering a pivotal era for defense and security, and it is a national imperative that our technological capabilities rise to meet the moment. America faces growing and more sophisticated threats, particularly in the area of augmented warfare, and we must embrace new and disruptive technologies to remain ahead of our adversaries.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Will Hurd to our team,” said CHAOS Industries founder and CEO John Tenet. “His exceptional leadership experience and innovative mindset will be invaluable as we continue to drive our mission forward. For decades, Will has been at the vanguard of technology, national security and public policy – ensuring that America remains the most powerful country in the world. His commitment to excellence and the national mission aligns perfectly with our vision, and together, we are poised to have a significant impact on the defense tech sector.”

Today, CHAOS Industries’ team of more than 70 professionals is focused on delivering advanced detection, monitoring and communication solutions to the defense, government and commercial sectors.

In March 2023, the company closed a $70-million Series A funding round, which was led by 8VC with additional backing from Alpha Wave Global and Lerner Enterprises – demonstrating growing recognition of the tremendous value opportunity in defense and critical industry technologies.

Information for this story was sourced from BusinessWire: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241028353638/en/CHAOS-Industries-Names-Former-U.S.-Congressman-and-C.I.A.-Veteran-Will-Hurd-as-Chief-Strategy-Officer