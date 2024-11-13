Van Dermyden Makus Launches Financial Investigation Services

Financial fraud investigator Anurag Jain leads VM Law’s new practice

Los Angeles-based Van Dermyden Makus Law Corporation (VM Law), a workplace investigations law firm, announced via press release that it has expanded its neutral legal services with the launch of its new Financial Investigation Services.

With the expertise of recent hire Anurag Jain, a financial fraud investigator and certified fraud examiner, VM Law’s new service line is dedicated to uncovering complex financial irregularities that undermine the trust and financial stability of entities. VM Law will assist financial institutions, law firms, businesses, and other private and public institutions.

“The addition of our Financial Investigation Services solidifies VM Law’s ability to deliver a comprehensive suite of neutral legal services,” said firm managing partner Eli Makus.

VM Law’s Financial Investigation Services offer impartial legal services on a range of financial misconduct, fraud and regulatory breach matters that include internal fraud; corporate and financial fraud; money laundering and financial crimes; and misuse of public funds.

“Financial fraud investigations require not only a neutral perspective but also a specialized expertise in understanding and analyzing complex data,” Makus said. “Anurag’s extensive experience working in the financial crime space, combined with forensic expertise and proficiency in applying AI and data analytics to complex sets of data, enhances our team’s capability to deliver data-driven, neutral investigations for private and public organizations facing allegations of fraud, money laundering, corruption and beyond.”

“As fraud tactics grow increasingly sophisticated, VM Law’s approach leverages AI and data analytics to investigate complex cases with precision,” Jain said. “Our focus is on efficiently uncovering fraud, empowering clients to protect their reputation and uphold integrity.”

By offering financial investigations under the legal umbrella, VM Law is positioned to provide attorney-client privileged assistance in navigating sensitive financial investigations.

“Whether investigating potential workplace misconduct, Title VII and Title IX complaints, and financial fraud allegations or serving as hearing officers and expert witnesses, VM Law is proud to deliver comprehensive legal services that help organizations make informed decisions in challenging times,” Makus added.