Intellectual Property Partner Olga Berson Joins Thompson Coburn in Los Angeles

Thompson Coburn LLP has announced that Olga Berson, Ph.D., has joined the firm as a partner in its Intellectual Property practice group, strengthening its presence in Los Angeles and expanding its capabilities in life sciences IP law.

With more than two decades of experience advising clients in the life sciences industry, Berson brings a combination of technical depth and legal acumen to the firm.

Berson’s practice focuses on IP due diligence in the context of mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, divestitures, recapitalizations, and bankruptcies. She also advises clients on patent validity and freedom-to-operate, licensing opportunities, product launch strategies, and financial and operational risks associated with patent disputes and potential litigation. With extensive experience in patent portfolio and landscape analyses, IP licensing and technology agreements, and litigation risk mitigation in complex transactions, Berson provides strategic guidance tailored to the evolving needs of life sciences clients. Before joining Thompson Coburn LLP, Berson was a partner at Morgan Lewis.

“Olga is a seasoned legal advisor with deep technical knowledge providing strategic intellectual property guidance and will be an invaluable asset for our clients seeking comprehensive and insightful IP solutions, particularly in the life sciences sector,” commented Jennifer Post, Los Angeles managing partner. “Her experience in IP due diligence, patent prosecution, and litigation enables her to guide clients through complex legal landscapes with precision and creativity.”

Berson represents a diverse client base, from multinational corporations to emerging startups and venture capital firms, across a broad range of technical fields, including biopharmaceuticals, drug delivery platforms, medical devices, analytical methods and equipment, skincare and cosmetics, foods and nutraceuticals, and commodity and specialty chemicals and materials. In addition to her transactional work, she is highly experienced in Hatch-Waxman, BPCIA, biologics patent litigation, and U.S. Patent and Trademark Office proceedings.

“I have been very impressed with Thompson Coburn’s intellectual property group for its professional excellence and technical depth,” said Berson. “I am excited to join this talented team and contribute to the continued growth of the firm’s life sciences IP practice.”

“We are thrilled to have such an accomplished practitioner as Olga join Thompson Coburn’s IP group, and we look forward to continuing to expand our services in the biotech, medical device, and pharmaceutical sectors,” said Tom Polcyn, co-chair of the Intellectual Property practice group.

Berson obtained a Ph.D. in environmental science and chemistry from the California Institute of Technology (Caltech) and a J.D. from Loyola Law School.