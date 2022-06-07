Member of the Firm

Adam C. Abrahms is a member of the firm in the Employment, Labor & Workforce Management and Health Care & Life Sciences practices in Epstein Becker Green’s (EBG’s) Los Angeles office. He serves as national co-chair of EBG’s Labor Management Relations Group, a member of the firm’s Board of Directors, and their national ELWM Steering Committee.

Abrahms has dedicated his practice exclusively to representing employers in their labor relations needs on a national basis, having handled matters on the ground in over 20 states, aiding employers in developing strategies to remain union-free and, in organized operations, securing and expanding management rights. He has one of the largest practices of its kind in the market. A trusted and pragmatic advisor, Abrahms is frequently called upon by employers from across the nation to provide strategic guidance and representation on their most complicated labor relations issues.

