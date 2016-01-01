Partner, Deputy Chair of the Data Privacy & Cybersecurity Practice

Alan Friel, deputy chair of the Squire Patton Boggs Data Privacy & Cybersecurity Practice, is an industry leader in digital media, intellectual property, and privacy and consumer protection law, with three decades of relevant experience to address the intersection of law and technology and help clients meet their data commercialization and protection goals. Having served as a general counsel of a digital media company for several years in the 1990s before returning to private practice, Friel draws upon these two perspectives when advising clients to make practical and informed business decisions while navigating the complex opportunities and challenges created by disruptive technology. His practice is inherently innovative, helping companies navigate changing laws and regulations, apply law and self-regulatory programs, and understand industry norms and best practices.