Partner

Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP

UC Berkeley School of Law

Entertainment

Akin Gump entertainment and media partner Alissa Miller is widely recognized as a leader in her field for handling some of the industry’s highest-visibility deals between independent movie production companies and financial institutions and for her innovative media and entertainment-focused pro bono practice. In 2020, she sought to tackle one of the most significant issues of the year - the COVID-19 pandemic - co-leading Akin Gump’s cross-practice efforts to assist a coalition of more than two dozen independent production companies in seeking COVID-19 relief aid. Currently, Miller, in coordination with the firm’s public law and policy practice, is spearheading an important advocacy effort on behalf of the American Coalition for Independent Content Production.